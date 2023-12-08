Fairhope Company Gets Another Cannabis Grower's License

Fairhope, Alabama

Mary Ann Beach Road greenhouses.



Long term plan.



WEEKS BAY AREA



Last week, the Alabama Cannabis Commission awarded Gulf Shore Remedies Llc. one of only four licenses to cultivate medical-grade cannabis in the state. This is the third time this year the Fairhope-based company got approval; previous ones were invalidated by court challenges (concerning other applicants not this one).

Edward "Tynes" Stringfellow is listed as CEO of the company in the documentation and Colin Kelly COO; developer Kenneth Short is a co-owner.

Stringfellow also founded familiar local businesses Jubilee Landscaping, Weeks Bay Plantation, and Weeks Bay Hemp. Kelly said during the meeting he operates several similar cultivation facilities around the country.

Two "hoop' green houses have already been installed on the 13310 Mary Ann Beach Road property -- and other larger ones are planned over time.

Cultivation could begin in three weeks after licenses are actually issued, maybe late January; but at least one new legal challenge has already been filed that could delay the process again.



Video of the meetings are available via the Alabama Channel on YouTube.



December 1 cannabis commission meeting.





