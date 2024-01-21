Barnwell RV Park Proposal Rejected For Now

Fairhope, Alabama

Skinner RV park.



VARIANCE REQUEST DENIED



A proposal for a subdivision variance for a 73 space recreational vehicle park in the Barnwell community was denied by the Baldwin County planning commission... because no "hardship" was demonstrated by the applicant Chris Skinner of Quality Dock and Seawall Llc.

Baldwin county regulations require access from a paved road but CR 13 is one quarter mile from the property, according to documentation.

The 29 acre site near the CR3/CR13 intersection is in planning district 39, zoned RA (rural agricultural).



PROJECT STILL POSSIBLE?

The project could return if arrangements can be made with adjacent neighbors for the required access, according to assistant planning director King.













