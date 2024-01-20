City May Seek Grant For Replacement Bridge

Fairhope, Alabama

Damaged Hwy 98 culvert.



INSTEAD OF CULVERT



Monday, the city council may apply for a new federal RAISE grant to replace the Fly Creek culvert under US 98 with a more environmentally-friendly bridge.

The new Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program grant would provide the estimated $20 million -- and ALDOT the required 20 percent matching funds according to documents provided. The city would be the sponsor for the project.



Two years ago, scouring erosion on the discharge side caused the structure to be undermined and crack in places; emergency repairs were implemented by the highway department to prevent collapse.

Initially ALDOT planned just to replace the culvert as-is, but subsequently another $2.7 million GOMESA grant to restore the creek bed on the west side was awarded by the governor, and the bridge proposal gained momentum to provide "connectivity" for the creek; bridges allow for normal passage of wildlife and sediment, which are blocked by culverts.

Lack of funding is the only hold up.







Temporary culvert repairs installed.







Sep. 2022 culvert failure.





