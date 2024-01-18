Marina Fueling Station Leak

Fairhope, Alabama

City marine fuel dispenser.



EMERGENCY REPAIRS NECESSARY



The city council authorized spending $13K to replace a leaking fuel dispenser at the Fairhope Docks marina on Fly Creek. Parts could not be obtained so replacement of the entire unit is the only option, according to recreation director White.

The tank assembly was installed about five years ago and is out of warranty; leaking fuel is being contained until repair is finished.

Wayne Electronics is the manufacturer.







