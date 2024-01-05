More High School Parking Coming

Fairhope, Alabama

Lot under construction.







New parking lot plan.



ALMOST 500 NEW SPACES BEING INSTALLED



Construction has begun on a new parking lot for the Fairhope High School on 9.4 acres on the northwest side of the campus on S. Greeno Road.

Cunningham Delaney Construction Llc. of Summerdale was the low bidder, for $2.3 million awarded by the Baldwin County School Board last September; Sawgrass Consulting of Spanish Fort is the engineer for the project. (Dewberry for site preparation/permitting work.)



A new retention pond will be installed on the south side to control storm water runoff, in the Point Clear Creek drainage basin.

CITY NOT INVOLVED

Since this is technically state property, city building ordinances do not apply; city planning director Simmons said he was not consulted about the parking lot plans.

MORE BUILDINGS COMING TOO?

Details are sketchy, but over $6 million funding was included in the Board of Education's current budget for a new gymnasium and multi-purpose athletic building on the campus as well, possibly in the area of the current parking lot north of the main building.





New gymnasium planned.









