More Roundabout Art Sought

Fairhope, Alabama

New CR 13/Twin Beech Road roundabout.



ART CENTER'S HELP SOUGHT



Councilman Burrell and Martin are proposing installing more public art in the city's three roundabouts on CR 13.

'Cat Tail Pond' sculpture was donated by the artist and installed within the Fairhope Avenue roundabout in 2019, but so far it is the only one.

Mayor Sullivan was asked to contact the Eastern Shore Art Center for assistance even though their Committee on Public Art that helped finance numerous public artworks around town (including the flowerclock) was disbanded several years ago.

Sullivan told the Times later she supports the idea of more public art as well.

A metal utility pole is the only feature at the Twin Beech one currently.





Cat Tail Pond Sculpture





