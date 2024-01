Fairhope, Alabama





8222 Twin Beech Road.



COUNTY PLANNING DISTRICT 8



American Storage at 8222 Twin Beech Road is planning a 288 unit expansion of its mini-storage facility by adding a new building where the RV/boat storage yard is now.

One new building is to be constructed similar to current ones.

Simmons Pankey of Birmingham is the owner.



The Baldwin County Planning Commission is set to approved the plan at its February meeting.