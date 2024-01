Fairhope, Alabama





3 CIRCLE CHURCH



The Baldwin County planning commission approved the site plan for a 12,150 square foot gymnasium for the 3 Circle Church at 10274 Highway104 in planning district 37 in east Fairhope outside city limits.



An additional 92 parking spaces is included. The 6.8 acre property is zoned B-2.





10274 Hwy 104



Building plan.