New Twin Beech Apartment Development Opens

Fairhope, Alabama

Flats at East Bay



FIRST BUILDING BEING LEASED



The first phase of the 240-unit Flats at East Bay apartment complex has opened at 9376 Twin Beech Road just outside of city limits; ten additional phases are under construction.



The planning commission gave its conditional final plat approval during its January meeting last week.

The development began about three years ago as the Carmel Parks Flats -- then changed ownership and became known as 'The Waters at East Bay' -- but that was changed again later to reduce confusion because another development in town already had a similar name.

The Louisiana-based 'STOA Group' has developed several similar projects in the southeast (click).





