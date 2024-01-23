Relocating Skate Park Considered By Recreation Committee

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Volanta skateboard park.




MORE PARKING NEEDED AT VOLANTA

A proposal to relocate the city's only skate board park to make way for more parking at Volanta Park was one of the issues discussed during a recent recreation board meeting ... concerning its next "five year plan."

Recreation director White suggested room may available for a new one at Founders Park, on Twin Beech Road. 

When asked about it later, mayor Sullivan said she had reservations: "This has only been mentioned and not sure I like the idea. It would take permission from the State to move. I do not like the location mentioned at Founder’s."

The recreation committee is only for advisory purposes; the city council sets spending priorities.

(The skate park was completed in 2010 using a state ADECA grant and other local funds.)


Recreation director White.


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment