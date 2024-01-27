Still No Fix For Dangerous Intersection

Fairhope, Alabama

Greeno Road.



FUNDING NEEDED



For the third year the city did not receive requested state grant funding for a traffic signal at the tricky Volanta/Greeno Road intersection where a big retirement community is about to open.

A traffic study by The Reserve retirement project developers indicated that a signal is not warranted there yet but many citizens and city leaders disagree. The study only indicated a need for a new turning lane.



Mayor Sullivan told the Times "something else" may need to happen there.

Making left turns from Volanta onto Greeno is especially problematic due to a concrete median barrier.





