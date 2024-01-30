Thomas Hospital Expanding?

Fairhope, Alabama

Thomas Hospital







NEW WING PROPOSED



A special council meeting has been called for Thursday 4 PM to review a preliminary proposal to add a wing to Thomas Hospital, possibly with a parking garage below, according to a source familiar with the design.

Details are sketchy, but a 30+ room addition on the north side of the campus was being discussed at one time, but that may have changed.



The Fairhope council passed a resolution in 2021 authorizing $320 million in municipal bonds for the project ($50 million for Thomas). (See resolution below.)

Federal grant funding may be available as well, according to previous reports.



From our August 2021 report: "The Fairhope city council approved a resolution requested by the Infirmary Health System Special Care Facilities Financing Authority of the city of Mobile to issue revenue bonds in an amount of up to $320 million for the benefit of Infirmary Health Systems, a non-profit Alabama corporation … and its affiliates."