US 98 Street Lights To Be Replaced

Fairhope, Alabama

Old highway lights to be replaced.



NORTH SIDE OF TOWN



Obsolete street lights in the median along Hwy 98 from Gabel Street to Highway 104 will be replaced by city electric crews with newer models, like those found elsewhere on the road.



Electric Superintendent Ben Patterson called the project "long overdue" -- because it is difficult to get parts for the old lights.

The low bidder for the 70 breakaway poles and 140 light fixtures was GRESCO of Dothan Al. for $295K



Although the road is a state highway, the city has a maintenance agreement for its lighting, all the way through city limits.







New model example.





