ADA Compliant Sidewalk Repair Begins

Fairhope, Alabama





Sidewalks being replaced.



SOUTHLAND PLACE NEIGHBORHOOD

Sidewalks in the Southland Place neighborhood (south of the middle school) are being replaced to comply with federal ADA (American Disability Act) standards, per a complaint filed years ago by a resident there that the old ones did not comply.

Asphalt Services, Inc. was the low bidder, cost just over $1 million.

From a Oct. 2021 Fairhope Times report:

"After receiving a complaint from a resident of the Southland Place neighborhood (south of Fairhope High School), the federal highway administration wants the city to "voluntarily" bring sidewalks there into compliance with requirements of the ADA, Americans with Disabilities Act of 1991.

In a letter received by the city last year, the FHWA determined that "pedestrian facilities under the city's jurisdiction were constructed in a manner that did not meet ADA requirements ... inaccessible sidewalks and missing curb ramps" at locations on Vivian Loop, Davison Loop and Kemper Lane.

During its last meeting, the city council selected Neel-Schaffer Engineering for the engineering/design work; construction is expected to begin May, 2022. Total cost estimates have yet to be determined..

Homes in the neighborhood were built circa 2003/06, by Adams Homes Llc., according to property records."

Non-compliant sidewalk in 2021.





