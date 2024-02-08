ALDOT: No Funds For More Hwy 181 Widening

Fairhope, Alabama

Highway 181 in east Fairhope.











THIRD PHASE IS DOWN TO CR 32



Alabama Department of Transportation SW region chief engineer Matt Eriksen told the Eastern Shore MPO's policy board recently that a previously-done "corridor study" for the Highway 181 4-lane widening project in east Fairhope "all the way from Hwy 104 to US 98" will have to be redone -- due to the "changes and growth in that area." (Those changes previously had been called "urbanization.")



Eriksen said they were working with the FHA, Federal Highway Administration, "... to come up with funding (for the study) ... a lot of surveying goes into it."

Once the corridor study is complete, he said, "then move forward acquiring right of way ... utility construction/relocation" ... when funding is secured.



He added "a lot of work" still needs to be done just on Phase 3 of the project alone, from Hwy 104 south to CR 32.

(A representative from the FHA present said there may be some "extra" federal funding available for the study at least.)

