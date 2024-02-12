Another New City Water Well Started

Fairhope, Alabama

New water well site.

WELL #13



Drilling is beginning for the city's thirteenth water well on property recently acquired by the city on Boone Lane, near other city wells and treatment plant #3 on River Park Road south of town (CR 33).

Last December in response to last summer's water shortfalls, the city council awarded a $2.3 million contract to low-bidder Morrow Water Technologies for this one -- and another near treatment plant number #1 on Fairhope Avenue (well 8B, under the water tank).

Completion timeline is uncertain at this time.

