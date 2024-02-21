Art Ålley Art To Finally Be Installed

Fairhope, Alabama
|Seahorse mounting bracket.
|Original concept drawing.
PARKING GARAGE PROJECT ALMOST COMPLETED
A steel mounting bracket has been attached atop the city's parking garage in anticipation of the installation of artist Bruce Larsen's first new Seahorse sculpture later this week (hopefully); more seahorses and other metal creations are to be installed below at the alley entrance too, according to project plans.
The overall Art Alley/Parking Garage/Transit Hub project begun almost a year ago is now expected to be mostly-completed in time for the annual Arts n' Crafts festival in mid-March, according to city engineer Richard Johnson: besides installing the art, only finishing paver installation and some landscaping remain.
Mayor Sullivan says the official dedication ceremony probably won't be until after the festival though.
|Larsen with his new seahorse.
