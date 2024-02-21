Art Ålley Art To Finally Be Installed

Fairhope, Alabama





Seahorse mounting bracket.







Original concept drawing.



PARKING GARAGE PROJECT ALMOST COMPLETED



A steel mounting bracket has been attached atop the city's parking garage in anticipation of the installation of artist Bruce Larsen's first new Seahorse sculpture later this week (hopefully); more seahorses and other metal creations are to be installed below at the alley entrance too, according to project plans.

The overall Art Alley/Parking Garage/Transit Hub project begun almost a year ago is now expected to be mostly-completed in time for the annual Arts n' Crafts festival in mid-March, according to city engineer Richard Johnson: besides installing the art, only finishing paver installation and some landscaping remain.

Mayor Sullivan says the official dedication ceremony probably won't be until after the festival though.





Larsen with his new seahorse.





