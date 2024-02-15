Burned Fairhope McDonalds Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 


November 2023


Remains of the McDonalds restaurant on Greeno Road were being demolished today; the building burned Thanksgiving Day last November. 

No cause if the fire has been released. Owners have said they intend to rebuild.





