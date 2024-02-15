Burned Fairhope McDonalds Demolished Posted by Publisher on February 15, 2024 Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Fairhope, Alabama November 2023Remains of the McDonalds restaurant on Greeno Road were being demolished today; the building burned Thanksgiving Day last November. No cause if the fire has been released. Owners have said they intend to rebuild. burned demolished fire McDonalds Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment
