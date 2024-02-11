Councilman Says Higher Utility Rates Needed Now

Fairhope, Alabama

Utility hike proposed.

WATER/SEWER REVENUE FALLING BEHIND?

During the last council meeting, councilman Burrell said he thought that because water/sewer utility revenue is "falling in a hole" due to national inflation pressures -- "modest" rate hikes are needed immediately.

He said inflation has been running at around 17% in recent years according to national data, and recommended an increase of about 6% immediately.

That would amount to about $3.50/month for sewer and $2.25/month for water for a typical customer, but he warned that additional hikes will likely be necessary later in the year, when a new rate study now underway is completed.

Burrell: "Citizens have been understanding in the past ... to keep up ... just maintaining what we have now.... before any expansion at all."

No other council members weighed in during this public meeting but Burrell said he had talked to them about it already.



HIKES ON NEXT MEETING AGENDA

During the next council meeting on February 15, water/sewer rate hikes of about that magnitude will be considered, as well as proposals to limit further expansion beyond city limits (without annexation).

A similar proposal to limit water system expansion was tabled last August by the council.



Proposed new base rate for water is $14/mo. up from $12 and sewer $22/mo. up from $20. Similar increases according to consumption over a 1K gallon threshold.





