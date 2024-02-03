Dog Parade Kicks of 2024 Mardi Gras Season

Fairhope, Alabama
MYSTIC MUTTS OF REVELRY
Hundreds of Fairhope dogs led their owners through the streets of downtown today to kick of the Mardi Gras season. Proceeds go to The Haven animal shelter (click).
|Handicapped dogs parade too.
|Weenie dog.
