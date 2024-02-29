Fairhope School Closed By Virus Outbreak

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope West Elementary today.



STOMACH FLU?



Fairhope West Elementary school had to be closed Thursday and Friday due to an intestinal virus outbreak, according to an e-mail sent out Wednesday by school superintendent Tyler.

Norovirus is suspected. The building is being disinfected and will reopen Monday, Tyler said.

Other Fairhope schools were operating normally Thursday afternoon, but with 1,231 absences reported:

Fairhope East Elementary: 721 students absent

J. Larry Newton: 136 students absent

Fairhope Middle School: 170 students absent

Fairhope High School: 204 students absent

WEDNESDAY'S LETTER FROM SUPERINTENDENT



Parents,



I want to make you aware of a situation involving the Fairhope feeder pattern.

Yesterday evening, I was made aware of a number of students who left Fairhope West Elementary experiencing symptoms consistent with a viral gastrointestinal illness. This morning at about sunrise, I was notified that we had dozens of staff members who would be out sick today. It became clear we had a significant virus moving through the school.



Following our standard protocol, we dispatched nurse team leaders to the area and immediately consulted with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). We believe, though we are not certain, this is probably norovirus which has rapid onset, but short duration, and impacts the gastrointestinal system.



We are currently moving towards disinfecting our schools overnight tonight as a preemptive measure. We will be closing Fairhope West Elementary for the remainder of the week due to staffing issues and the need to professionally clean all areas. These absences will be excused for elementary students attending Fairhope West Elementary.



I'm sending this notification to the entire feeder pattern just so you are aware of what is going on. I know many of you will have students with siblings at the impacted schools and in many cases, you have probably come into contact with those students. I am not a medical provider and I cannot tell you what to expect or not to expect, but I believe in transparency and keeping you apprised of what's going on in our system.



If we have additional details or if we make a decision with regard to additional closures, I will let you know. You're welcome to reach out with questions and concerns, but we are currently taking guidance from our Health Services team and the Alabama Department of Public Health and will work to make the best decisions in the interest of our staff and students.





NOROVIRUS SYMPTOMS



According to the Mayo clinic: Norovirus infection can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea that start suddenly. Noroviruses are highly contagious. They commonly spread through food or water that is contaminated during preparation or through contaminated surfaces. Noroviruses can also spread through close contact with a person who has norovirus infection. Diarrhea, stomach pain and vomiting typically begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Norovirus infection symptoms usually last 1 to 3 days. Most people recover completely without treatment. However, for some people — especially young children, older adults and people with other medical conditions — vomiting and diarrhea can be severely dehydrating and require medical attention. Norovirus infection occurs most frequently in closed and crowded environments. Examples include hospitals, nursing homes, child care centers, schools and cruise ships.

