Flowerclock Roundabout Construction Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama

Next roundabout location.



ENGINEERING COMPLETED



Start of construction on the next city's roundabout at the flowerclock junction on the north side of town has been pushed back to mid-summer, according to city engineer Richard Johnson.

Some additional property was needed for the project but it is just a matter of transferring ownership, since it is city property. It had been hoped the project could be underway by spring.



The Eastern Shore MPO and city are partnering on the project, which should cost about $1 million.

