Founders Park Athletic Track Dedicated

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 



ANOTHER RIBBON CUTTING

Mayor Sullivan had plenty of help dedicating the new athletic track this morning from councilmen Robinson and Martin -- as well as local school board Rep. Christenberry and superintendent Tyler; then some high school track team members gave it a try-out.

In addition to a regulation 8-lane synthetic surface track, there are facilities for pole vault, discus, javelin, long jump, and high jump ... as well as 47 additional parking spaces.

A multi-use field is included within the track.

The Single Tax Corporation contributed $400K for the project and the Baldwin Board of Education $250K. Total cost was $2.5 million.

McElhenney Construction was the low bidder for the project.

 

Mayor Sullivan.

Superintendent Tyler

Single Tax President Turner.

 

 

 

 

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment