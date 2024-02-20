Founders Park Athletic Track Dedicated

Fairhope, Alabama
ANOTHER RIBBON CUTTING
Mayor Sullivan had plenty of help dedicating the new athletic track this morning from councilmen Robinson and Martin -- as well as local school board Rep. Christenberry and superintendent Tyler; then some high school track team members gave it a try-out.
In addition to a regulation 8-lane synthetic surface track, there are facilities for pole vault, discus, javelin, long jump, and high jump ... as well as 47 additional parking spaces.
A multi-use field is included within the track.
The Single Tax Corporation contributed $400K for the project and the Baldwin Board of Education $250K. Total cost was $2.5 million.
McElhenney Construction was the low bidder for the project.
|Mayor Sullivan.
|Superintendent Tyler
|Single Tax President Turner.
