Founders Park Athletic Track Dedicated

Fairhope, Alabama













ANOTHER RIBBON CUTTING



Mayor Sullivan had plenty of help dedicating the new athletic track this morning from councilmen Robinson and Martin -- as well as local school board Rep. Christenberry and superintendent Tyler; then some high school track team members gave it a try-out.

In addition to a regulation 8-lane synthetic surface track, there are facilities for pole vault, discus, javelin, long jump, and high jump ... as well as 47 additional parking spaces.

A multi-use field is included within the track.

The Single Tax Corporation contributed $400K for the project and the Baldwin Board of Education $250K. Total cost was $2.5 million.



McElhenney Construction was the low bidder for the project.

Mayor Sullivan.

Superintendent Tyler



Single Tax President Turner.





