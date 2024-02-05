More Sidewalks Coming To S. CR 13

Fairhope, Alabama
CR 13 sidewalk to be extended.
January 2024 ESMPO meeting.
CONNECTIVITY TO SCHOOLS
During its January meeting, the Eastern Shore MPO's policy board approved using available federal Carbon Reduction program funds to complete a sidewalk on CR 13 from Sedgefield to Nichols Avenue.
The 6 foot wide 3,110 ft long sidewalk will fill a gap to connect existing sidewalks to the north with recently-constructed ones (also using MPO funds) along Twin Beech and Manley Roads leading to the high and middle schools.
Cost will be $225K, with a 20% match from the city.
Construction is expected in 2025.
Mayor Sullivan and councilman Burrell are members of the policy board.
CR 13 Sidewalk Resolution.
