New Gaston Plaza Dedicated

Fairhope, Alabama

FORMERLY CALLED THE 'CLOCK CORNER'

Numerous Gaston family members were on hand to watch the mayor and city council cut the ribbon for the new Gaston Plaza this morning. Ernest B. Gaston was a founder of the Single Tax Corporation; a car dealership, Gaston Ford, was operated by one of his descendants there for many years.



Mayor Sullivan called it "important to memorialize the people who founded Fairhope ... and built it into what it is today." Gaston family member Jill Godard, who spoke on behalf of the family said "we appreciate this dedication, our family's here to say thank you."

The mayor said she hoped it would become a "gathering spot for thecommunity."

Fairhope Single Tax Corporation board member Catherine King represented that organization for the event.

King called it "a beautiful testament to the Gaston family and Fairhope history. If not for E.B. Gaston and his wife Clara Mershon, we would not have the city we have today. They had an idea, a dream and were able to see it through ... ."







Mayor Sullivan addressing.





Jill Godard





Catherine King





