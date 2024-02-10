New Public Restrooms Open; Not Completed

Fairhope, Alabama

URINAL MISSING



The new restrooms at the Church Street entrance of the city's parking garage have been open weekends for parades -- but are not yet completed: no urinal on the men's side and various electrical connections remain. We do not know the condition of the women's side.



Shortages of various parts and materials has been blamed for the delay. Ongoing remodeling by new owners of of the old Colonial Bank building and imminent demolition of the adjacent hardware store are being cited too by some involved -- behind the scenes.



Mayor Sullivan said recently sometime "after Arts n' Crafts" is the new expected completion; metal seahorse sculptures by artist Bruce Larsen still need to be installed too -- as well as more driveway pavers.



The restroom building will double as a BRATS bus station, as its design implies.







