Osprey Nesting In City Park

CITY'S FLY CREEK DOCKS



An osprey has taken up residence atop the pole-nest installed in a city park at the mouth of Fly Creek (south end of Sea Cliff Drive).

The Alabama Coastal Foundation contributed materials for the nest in 2021; platform constructed by Jim Hoerner -- and the pole installed by city of Fairhope.



From a 2021 Fairhope Times report:



The Alabama Coastal Foundation (click) is donating materials; environmental committee member Jim Hoerner has offered to build the nest platform itself, to be erected on a 60' pole by the city's electric department.

According to their website: "As one can infer from looking at the Alabama Coastal Foundation logo, we appreciate and help promote the osprey species. Since our inception, ACF has successfully worked with our partners to organize and install over 35 osprey nesting platforms throughout coastal Alabama. Osprey platforms are aptly named - they provide platformed nesting locations for ospreys in areas where their natural habitat is otherwise at risk."

There was some discussion at the time about installing a web cam there, but mayor Sullivan said that may not be possible now.



