Twin Beech Road Getting New Sewage Pump Station

Site work is beginning for the installation of a new, higher capacity sewage lift station on Twin Beech Road, west of the existing one which is to be removed.

The new station is another of those funded by a RESTORE ACT federal grant from fines imposed on BP for their infamous 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

A bigger pipeline will be installed along the road as well, leading up Section Street to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The property was donated to the city by the RSA, which is constructing a multitude of new housing in the area.









