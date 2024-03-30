City Purchases First Electric Vehicles

Fairhope, Alabama
|Mustang Mach-E SUV
FORD CROSSOVER SUV
The city council purchased two Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV's from low-bidder Buster Miles Ford of Heflin, Alabama for $76,334; one will be used by the IT Department and the other the Revenue Department.
They come with a eight year power train warranty according to documentation (batteries/motor) -- and the standard 3-year bumper-to-bumper.
These are the first all-electric vehicles owned by the city; but there have been hybrid ones previously.
The IT Department's may also be used to help calibrate/maintain city EV charging stations, according to the department manager.
Comments
Well, at least we'll burn up that dirty old coal to power the charging stations that deliver clean energy!
LOL