City Purchases First Electric Vehicles

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Mustang Mach-E SUV

 

FORD CROSSOVER SUV

The city council purchased two Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV's from low-bidder Buster Miles Ford of Heflin, Alabama for $76,334; one will be used by the IT Department and the other the Revenue Department.

They come with a eight year power train warranty according to documentation (batteries/motor) -- and the standard 3-year bumper-to-bumper.

These are the first all-electric vehicles owned by the city; but there have been hybrid ones previously. 

The IT Department's may also be used to help calibrate/maintain city EV charging stations, according to the department manager.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
For that price, we could have purchased two unicorns (with saddles) and some carbon offset credits, preventing the seas from boiling--which is imminent because...well...science.

Well, at least we'll burn up that dirty old coal to power the charging stations that deliver clean energy!
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Anonymous said…
Good move. Great price too. They can be charged at the new solar chargers at city hall cost us nothing at all.
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Anonymous said…
Will there be a charging station in Art!s Alley
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Anonymous said…
There are already charging stations in the parking garage.
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Anonymous said…
Artsy fartsy alley!
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Anonymous said…
"Cost us nothing at all"

LOL
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Post a Comment