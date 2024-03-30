City Purchases First Electric Vehicles

Fairhope, Alabama

Mustang Mach-E SUV



FORD CROSSOVER SUV



The city council purchased two Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV's from low-bidder Buster Miles Ford of Heflin, Alabama for $76,334; one will be used by the IT Department and the other the Revenue Department.

They come with a eight year power train warranty according to documentation (batteries/motor) -- and the standard 3-year bumper-to-bumper.



These are the first all-electric vehicles owned by the city; but there have been hybrid ones previously.

The IT Department's may also be used to help calibrate/maintain city EV charging stations, according to the department manager.

