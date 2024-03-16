City Set To Borrow $25 Million for Utility Upgrades

Fairhope, Alabama

New CR 13 sewer line.







WATER/SEWER EXPANSION CONTINUES



The city council is expected to borrow up to $25 million next month for continuing water and sewer system upgrades.

An estimated 3% rate hike was just implemented and another is expected later in the year as well, after a consultant completes a rate study.

A RFP was issued for proposals from interested banks early last month; term is to be two years according to documents.

