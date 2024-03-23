Elm Trees Coming Back To Downtown

Fairhope, Alabama

Old Chinese elms in 2020 photo







Chinese pistache today.



NEW VARIETY DISAPPOINTING



After being removed in 2020 because they had grown too big, elm trees are to be returned to Section Street downtown because the Chinese pistache variety that replaced them four years ago proved to be disappointing/unsuitable -- according to a city news release.



Bosque (aka Chinese) elms are to be used again, as before.



According to a May 2020 Fairhope Times report: "The city council authorized spending $22,480 to replace 55 overgrown Chinese elm trees along Section Street (from Oak to Morphy) with Chinese pistache, "red blush" variety. Public works director Johnson said the city's horticulturist Paul Merchant and tree committee members selected the new species to be used ... which turns bright orange in fall."

Hurricane Sally which struck in 2020 shortly after they were planted may have damaged the pistache trees -- which had a hard time establishing roots in the clay soil downtown, we were told.



NORTH SECTION TOO

Old, overgrown trees north of Fairwood Blvd are to be replaced as well, with same varieties as already there.

Cost for the new trees has not been mentioned yet.

