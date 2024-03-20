Fairhope's Water Shortfalls Over?

Fairhope, Alabama

Water plant #3



Walmart tank.



NEW FACILITIES COMING ONLINE NOW



The water shortfalls experienced last summer should be a thing of the past as new wells, pumps, treatment equipment, and pipelines begin coming online next month.

The new 24" diameter, $6.4 million water pipeline running north along CR 33 (River Park Road) and CR 48 to the water tank next to Walmart should be coming online in April, according to mayor Sullivan.

Sullivan: " .... they are doing some testing but the water line should be complete the first week of April. The well needs a little additional work and all will come online in mid to late April. Just in time for summer. "

The new facilities should provide access to about 2 million more gallons a day for the city's almost 22 thousand current water customers this summer.

The water system expansion began in June 2022 with first well-drilling, but ran into delays due to familiar "supply chain issues" blamed on the Covid pandemic.

Total cost was around $15 million.

MORE AUTHORIZED



Further expansion, including drilling of still another well has begun near the same site (WTP 3) -- and another well (8B) is being planned near the east elementary school to provide additional capacity as needed. The cost of this next project has not been finalized.













