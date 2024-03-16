Final Day Of Festival Canceled

Fairhope, Alabama

2024 festival shortened.



RAIN COMING

Vendors were packing up Saturday night after it was announced the final day of the 2024 Arts and Crafts Festival was canceled due to expected inclement weather.

Festival organizers' announcement:



"Under advisement of the City of Fairhope, Fairhope Police Department and National Weather Service, The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival and Eastern Shore Art Center’s Outdoor Art Show will be closed Sunday, March 17, 2024. The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival Foundation and Eastern Shore Art Center met this afternoon with city leaders and local officials to evaluate the weather situation. The safety of our artists, volunteers, and guests is of the utmost importance."

Packing up.





