Fairhope, Alabama

Wawa station on S. Greeno Road.



STATE'S FIRST WAWA



Fairhope's first Wawa gas/convenience store located just outside city limits on the corner of Greeno and Twin Beech Roads is scheduled to open April 25.

This is the company's first store in Alabama as well; another is to be constructed on the corner of Hwy 181 and 104 on the north side of town.

No timeline has been announced for that one yet.