Leaking Water Pipeline Shut Down

Fairhope, Alabama

12" pipe under Fly Creek leaking.



EMERGENCY REPAIR AUTHORIZED



A 12-inch diameter pipe under Fly Creek providing water service to the north side of town was shut down after a leak was discovered, according to city engineer Richard Johnson.

Another parallel 8" pipe is still in use, still providing water to the city's large northern neighborhoods (ie. Rock Creek).



During the March 21 city council meeting, Johnson asked that up to $50K be authorized for preliminary survey work (by Krebs Engineering) to begin the repair process so it may be accomplished before summer months when water demand is greatest (lawn watering).

The actual construction work will still have to be put out for competitive bids at a later meeting.

Johnson said the new pipe may be suspended under the adjacent pedestrian bridge over the creek this time, where it could be monitored more easily.

He did not say how the old pipe was damaged or how long it had been leaking.











Pedestrian bridge.





