N. Ingleside Street Drainage Fix Approved

Fairhope, Alabama

N. Ingleside Street.







Volanta gully under road.







400 BLOCK

The city council awarded a contact for $343K to low-bidder Blade Construction of Foley to fix a chronic drainage problem in the 400 block of Ingleside Street, in the Volanta drainage basin.

Old metal pipe under the road that has corroded will be replaced with concrete with bigger diameter, as well as the side drains along the streets, which often overflow now.

Once started, construction should take less than three weeks.



Old metal pipe.



New design





