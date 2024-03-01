Natural Gas Reclamation Coming To County Landfill

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

New gas reclamation facility.


Rear view.


PUBLIC/PRIVATE PROJECT

A natural gas reclamation project partnership between the Baldwin County Commission and Verdi Energy, Inc. at the county's Magnolia Landfill in Summerdale that originated five years ago (click), and went through several iterations,  is scheduled to become operational this summer.

Methane gas is naturally released as organic materials collected from around the county and dumped and buried in the landfill decay; currently the gas is being collected and burned off using a flare.

The RNG facility is located on Landfill Drive, just within the landfill's entrance on CR 49. 

According to the EPA: "Municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States, accounting for approximately 14.3 percent of these emissions in 2021. The methane emissions from MSW landfills in 2021 were approximately equivalent to the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from nearly 23.1 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year or the CO2 emissions from nearly 13.1 million homes’ energy use for one year. At the same time, methane emissions from MSW landfills represent a lost opportunity to capture and use a significant energy resource."

 

PRESS RELEASES ABOUT PROJECT



Gas pipe to Magnolia landfill.

 

 


 




