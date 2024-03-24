New Vision For Fly Creek Docks Debated

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope Docks office.











MARKET STUDY NEEDED?



The long-standing debate about the future of the city's marina at the end of Sea Cliff Drive on Fly Creek cropped up again after objections arose to an item on the March 21 city council agenda to do a "market feasibility study" of the area's potential.

Item number 22, to approve the selection of US Marina Group of Fort Lauderdale, Florida as consultants (for no more than $10K) was questioned by councilman Burrell during the work session -- and again later in the regular meeting.



Burrell asked recreation/marina department head Pat White why a study was needed -- but was told by White he not involved in making the request.



Councilman Boone explained that the city's Harbor Board had requested the study -- to "figure out the best utilization of the property"; Burrell retorted he knew of no other options than the dry boat storage facility already authorized by council years ago. (Boone is the council's representative on the Harbor Board.)



Council president Martin defended the idea, called it "just a consultation ... specific to our demographics ... to determine what's best-suited there, to generate revenue."



White added that the Harbor Board never actually voted on the matter, as is usually the case in such instances.

TABLED FOR MORE STUDY

There was more debate along the same lines between Burrell, Martin, and Boone when it came up during the regular meeting later.

Burrell called spending the $10K for another consultant "a waste of money"; he thought the original plan for boat storage should be enacted instead.



Councilman Conyers chimed in too, questioned why it even came up if department head White had not recommended it -- or board voted it up or down; he agreed with Burrell that "we already have a detailed plan" (for boat storage) ... that maybe should "just be dusted off and reconsidered."

Martin countered it had come up now because "we've been stuck" with no progress for years.

Eventually it was decided unanimously to table the matter; put it on the next meeting's work session agenda for more discussion.

(Councilman Robinson was absent from this meeting, as was mayor Sullivan. Mark Redditt is the new marina manger.)









Market tudy request document.

















