Opposition To Proposed Fitness Court Site Arises

Fairhope, Alabama

SACRED GROUND?



Objections have emerged, along with a petition (click) opposing the locating of a Fitness Court at the base of the bluff near the rose garden/fountain.

Fairhope resident Anne Brandt spoke to the city council about it during 'public participation' at the end of the March 21 council meeting.

Brandt described such a court as "not appropriate for the city's town square."

"The design of the fitness court is in conflict with intended purpose of what Fairhope's iconic, historic, and featured location is supposed to be. A very peaceful place where hundreds of visitors come to watch the daily sunset show ... ."

She said she circulated a petition in person during the last Makers Market held monthly in the adjacent south park area -- and got 50 signatures, then decided to establish an online petition as well.

Respondents liked the idea of the fitness court ... but not its proposed location on "sacred ground": other locations like Stimpson Field where existing exercise equipment has fallen into disrepair would be better.

COUNCILMAN CONYERS AGREES

After she spoke, Councilman Conyers said he had had change of heart and thought the council should look at other places for the fitness court.



The city council purchased the property during its November 28 meeting from the Single Tax Corporation for $287K. A fitness court had been mentioned as a possible use for the property at the time because it likely would be used more there, according to councilmen Burrell and Martin (vs. other locations).

Stimpson Field was referred to as a location as well, when the council approved applying for a grant at the July 2023 council meeting for the Fitness Court equipment itself (click).



At some point in the future the city council will have to take a vote to construct the court, at the location of its choosing.





