Pier Seawall Damaged Again

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Rusted rods.


Sea wall partial collapse.

 

METAL CORROSION TO BLAME

Another segment of the 50+ year old concrete seawall just north of the pier came loose and shifted forward during recent storms; metal supporting rods within the concrete had corroded through.

A similar problem occurred in 2017, when wall segments north of there came loose. Steel rods within those were repaired at that time.

Mayor Sullivan says a fix for the entire seawall is a part of the infamous 'Working Waterfront' RESTORE grant project-- which has been delayed due to cost over-runs (possibly until next year). 

She did not say if any temporary fix is planned.


2017 damage photo.


