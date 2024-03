Fairhope, Alabama

EASTERN SHORE VILLAGE CENTER



Fences have gone up in the Eastern Shore Village Center's parking lot at 100 Greeno Road where the city's first Starbucks' coffee shop will be built.

The shopping center's overall parking lot is to be reconfigured at some point too, although that may not happen for a while.

ALDOT approved the project's traffic access plan, since Greeno is a state highway.