Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope civic center.







JUST OVER 20%



According to election canvasing documents, voter turnout for Tuesday's primary election was only 20.5% countywide -- and only slightly higher in the Fairhope area.

Only 23.8% of registered voters showed up at the civic center, 22% at 3 Circle Church, 20% at Homestead Village, 23% at First Baptist Church, and 23% for Mars Hill Church.

