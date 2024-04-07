City's Annual Financial Audit Completed

Fairhope, Alabama

FISCAL YEAR 2023

The financial audit for the year ending last September 30 has been completed by the Warren Averett accounting firm of Montgomery, according to Treasurer Kim Creech.

Sales and property tax revenue was up by about $1 million each, but lodging tax revenue was only about $100K higher. The city's net position (assets vs. liabilities) increased by 11.5% (about $26 million).



There were 7,184 electric customers, 13,014 natural gas, 21,300 water/sewer -- and 11,546 for garbage pick-up.

The city had 482 employees, 79 in the police department. Thomas Hospital was the city's largest private employer with 1,256.



The city's population was 23,859 (inside city limits).



The full audit is available for download from the city's website, Treasury Department section. Auditors are to make a presentation during an upcoming council meeting, Creech said.







AUDITOR"S HIGHLIGHTS BELOW:





