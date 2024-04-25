First Fairhope Wawa Store Opens

Fairhope, Alabama

Mayor Sullivan



Commissioner McKenzie.



18968 S. GREENO ROAD



Fairhope mayor Sherry Sullivan and Baldwin County commissioner Matt Mckenzie welcomed the opening of the first Wawa convenience store in Alabama this morning at 18968 S. Greeno Road.

Wawa president Brian Schaller said the company's priorities include being "good corporate citizens" and "community partners" -- and demonstrated by giving donations to Prodisee Pantry and USA Childrens and Womens Hospital.

Schaller said this first store cost $7 million to construct -- and 40 more were planned in the Alabama-Florida panhandle area (one more in Fairhope next year).



Customers had begun lining up at 5:30 this morning for the doors to open at 8 AM according to company officials; free coffee and other items were distributed to everyone during the day.



Schaller donation.



Fairhope Wawa grand opening.





