Library Second Floor Remodel Finally Begins

Fairhope, Alabama

Fairhope library.







The long-awaited expansion of the second floor of the library has begun.



During their February 15 meeting, the city council awarded low-bidder Witherington Construction the contract to remodel the library's second floor for $812K.

The Friends of the Library Foundation non-profit organization was responsible for raising the money for the project, but with the lions share coming from the city and Single Tax Corporation (over $700K); it also developed the design and hired the architect Mott MacDonald of Daphne.

The plan includes a major expansion of "teen/youth space" upstairs with "maker space" and rooms for library technical services, and the Friends of the Library organization.

Library plan.



