New $25 Million Utility Loan Deposited

Fairhope, Alabama

Greeno Road Smart Bank branch.



WATER/SEWER INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS



The city council voted unanimously to borrow $25 million at 4.1 percent interest from Connecticut-based Webster Bank to continue current upgrades to the city's Water/Sewer system.



The two-year term loan was needed to resolve "cash flow" issues related to large expenditures for numerous capacity upgrades underway.

Revenue streams (including grants) can be irregular over the budget year, causing periodic shortfalls when paying for such large projects, according to Treasurer Creech.

This account will be used to make up those shortfalls: to be deposited in the city's account at Smart Bank with interest rate of 4.75 percent.

Water 5-year plan.









