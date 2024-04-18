Pier Marina Damaged By Last Week's Storm

Fairhope, Alabama

APRIL 10 STORM



Some of the docks at the marina at the main pier were damaged by last week's storms. We reached out to the city for repair plans but have not heard back yet.

The city owns the marina but the restaurant owner operates it, according to terms of its lease agreement with the city.

'The Blind Tiger Fairhope' restaurant announced recently it would finally be opening May; not sure yet how this damage affects that.

The outer seawall is frequently damaged by storms is the bay; keeping it repaired has been problematic.







