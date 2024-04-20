Pitcher Plant Bog Boardwalk Progress

Fairhope, Alabama

NATURE TRAIL



The state project to replace the decayed, wooden boardwalk at the Weeks Bay Pitcher Plant Bog on CR 17 south of Fairhope that began last January is about 75% complete.



About two thousand feet is being replaced -- with improvements made to the nearby parking area as well.

The $450K project was funded by a federal NOAA grant, with state matching funds from the ADCNR (Department of Conservation, Natural Resources).

Completion still expected by summer.

The trail runs from the highway all the way to a dock on Fish River.





thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com photos






