Sewage System Expansion Set To Continue

Fairhope, Alabama

Laurelbrook Subdivision.



NEW 16 INCH SOUTHSIDE PIPE



During Monday's meeting, the city council will consider hiring Kimey Horn to do engineering for a new 16-inch diameter sewer main and two new lift stations along Highway 181 south of town, where several new neighborhoods (or neighborhood expansions) are under construction or already approved (in areas now under Baldwin County's Planning and Zoning jurisdiction).



The new pipe will begin at the Laurelbrook neighborhood south of CR 32 and extend all the way north to CR 48, Fairhope Avenue.



Engineering cost not-to-exceed $1.5 million; estimated project construction cost $15 million (NTE).

This will be a force main (under pressure).



MORATORIUM STILL IN EFFECT

A moratorium on approval of city sewer service for any NEW projects outside city limits is still in effect, indefinitely.







New 16 inch pipe plan.





