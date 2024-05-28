Fly Creek Water Pipe Repair Progress

Fairhope, Alabama

New pipe ready.



EMERGENCY REPAIRS UNDERWAY



New pipe material has arrived at the site but some drilling remains to be done before installation under Fly Creek at Woodlands Drive where the old water pipe under the creek broke recently, causing it to be shut down.

Mayor Sullivan told the Times it may take another two weeks to complete the installation and restore full water service to the north part of town -- in time for traditionally heavy summer water usage in that area.

The new pipe is thicker and will be buried deeper for increased reliability.



One of the city's sewage pump stations in the area is being upgraded as well, a different project.









